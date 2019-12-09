US Agriculture Sec. Perdue: Do not believe tariffs will be implemented on December 15th

United States Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that he does not believe the tariff hike will go into effect on December 15th, per LiveSquawk.

These comments had little to no impact on the market sentiment and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was last down 1.5% on the day at 1.813%.

In the meantime, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.08% on a daily basis, suggesting that Wall Street is likely to open the day with small losses on Monday.