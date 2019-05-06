US Agri. Sec. Perdue: Hopeful that the US and Mexico can reach an accord to avoid the tariffs – Bloomberg

Just when the US-Mexico meeting is about to complete, the US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue was interviewed by Bloomberg.

Comments from the Agri. Secretary Perdue signaled that he is also one from the chorus hopeful of the deal to avoid tariffs on Mexico.

However, he said that he is concerned and anxious that Trump's new tariffs may interfere with the ratification of USMCA agreement.

Results of the meeting will soon roll out and can affect the USD/MXN the most that presently seesaws near 19.57.