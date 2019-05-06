US: ADP private sector employment change +27K in May vs. 180K expected

The ADP's monthly data showed that the private sector employment increased by only 27,000 in May, lowest reading since March 2010, and missed the market expectation of 180,000 by a wide margin. With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index, which measured the USD's value against a basket of six major currencies, turned south and was last seen down 0.12% on the day at 97.

Key takeaways from the press release

Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute: “Following an overly strong April, May marked the smallest gain since the expansion began. Large companies continue to remain strong as they are better equipped to compete for labor in a tight labor market.”

Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics: “Job growth is moderating. Labor shortages are impeding job growth, particularly at small companies, and layoffs at brick-and-mortar retailers are hurting.”