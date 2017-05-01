US: ADP employment, ISM non-manufacturing and jobless claims in focus – Danske Bank

According to the research team at Danske Bank, in the US, the ADP employment and initial jobless claim figures will attract some attention ahead of the important December jobs report, which is due out tomorrow.

Key Quotes

“Moreover, the ISM non-manufacturing index is set to be released, and we expect this to show a continuation of the strong growth signals. However, as the index jumped to 57.2 in November, while the Markit PMI service index stayed more or less unchanged, we see a downside risk to the ISM non-manufacturing index in December due to volatility, and estimate the index declined to 55.9, which is still solid.”