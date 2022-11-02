- Employment in US private sector rose more than expected in October.
- US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 111.50.
The data published by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed on Wednesday that private sector employment in the US rose by 239,000 in October. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 193,000. September print of 208,000 got revised down to 192,000.
Commenting on the data, "this is a really strong number given the maturity of the economic recovery but the hiring was not broadbased,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP.
"Goods producers, which are sensitive to interest rates, are pulling back, and job changers are commanding smaller pay gains," Richardson added. "While we’re seeing early signs of Fed-driven demand destruction, it’s affecting only certain sectors of the labor market."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this data and was last seen losing 0.22% on the day at 111.30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 0.9900 after US data
EUR/USD fluctuates in positive territory near 0.9900 as investors stay on the sidelines while preparing for the Fed's policy announcements. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose more than expected in October but failed to boost the dollar.
GBP/USD fluctuates at around 1.1500 ahead of Fed
GBP/USD showed no immediate reaction to the US ADP jobs data, which showed a 239K increase in private sector employment in October. Ahead of the all-important Fed policy announcements, the pair trades in a narrow range near 1.1500.
Gold gains traction, pushes higher toward $1,660
Gold has managed to extend its daily advance toward $1,660 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Before the Fed unveils its policy decisions later in the day, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Deribit loses $28 million worth of cryptocurrencies to a hack
Deribit, a cryptocurrency exchange focused on options trading, announced on November 2 that its hot wallets were compromised. The exchange confirmed that they suffered a loss is $28 million.
Federal Reserve Preview: Dollar buying opportunity? Why Powell is unlikely to cement a pivot Premium
Is it the Federal Reserve's last hurrah? That notion of an upcoming slowdown in US rate hikes has been supporting equities and weighing on the US dollar during the bank's blackout period.