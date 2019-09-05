US: ADP Employment Change jumps to 195K in August vs. 149K expected

- ADP employment data comes in better than market expectation in August.
- Greenback starts erasing losses it suffered against major rivals.
The data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed that employment in the private sector in August increased by 195,000 following July's 142,000 (revised from 156,000) reading and surpassed the market expectation of 149,000.
With the initial market reaction, the US Dollar Index pulled away from daily lows and was last down 0.17% on the day at 98.23.
Commenting on the data, “In August we saw a rebound in private-sector employment,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “This is the first time in the last 12 months that we have seen balanced job growth across small, medium and large-sized companies.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1050. The US and China have announced new trade talks in October. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat with 195K. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD rallies to 6-week high above 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.23, at the highest since late July. The bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. Elections will be debated on Monday. PM's brother Jo Johnson quit.
USD/JPY improved mood weighs on the yen
China announced it would resume trade talks with the US in October. Focus shifts to US data ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report to be out Friday. USD/JPY nearing critical 106.90 resistance, rally could extend once above it.
Gold: Bearish head & shoulders pattern spotted on intraday charts
Gold extended its intraday pullback from multi-year tops and has now retreated back to challenge 100-hour SMA key pivotal support, which is closely followed by an ascending trend-line support near the $1532 region.
Cryptos fully bearish on bullish news
The cryptocurrencies market has been in a bearish mode since the beginning of the summer. With autumn knocking on the door, it has not given convincing signs of having the intention to change.