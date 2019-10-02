US: ADP Employment Change drops to 135K in September vs. 140K expected

ADP employment data for September comes in worse than the market expectation.

US Dollar Index stays calm above the 99.20 mark after the data.

The data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed that employment in the private sector in September increased by 135,000 following August 's reading of 157,000 (revised from 195,000) reading and came in slightly worse than the market expectation of 140,000.

The Greenback's reaction to the data was relatively muted and the US Dollar Index was last up 0.07% on the day at 99.25.

Commenting on the data, “The job market has shown signs of a slowdown,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “The average monthly job growth for the past three months is 145,000, down from 214,000 for the same time period last year.”