US: ADP Employment Change came in at 125K in October vs. 120K expected

ADP employment data for October was slightly better than the market expectation.

US Dollar Index stays calm above 97.50 ahead of GDP data and FOMC announcements.

The data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed that employment in the private sector in October increased by 125,000 following September's reading of 93,000 (revised from 135,000) and came in slightly better than the market expectation of 120,000.

The Greenback's reaction to the data was relatively muted and the US Dollar Index was last down 0.04% on the day at 97.65.

Commenting on the data, “While job growth continues to soften, there are certain segments of the labor market that remain strong,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “The goods-producing sector showed weakness; however, the healthcare industry and midsized companies had solid gains.”