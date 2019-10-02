US ADP employment amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts are looking out for the US ADP jobs report to be the market mover, which may attract some attention (despite its poor forecasting ability) given the weak ISM manufacturing report yesterday.

Key Quotes

“We have a below-consensus forecast for non-farm payrolls (Friday). Also look out for Fed comments today, not least with NY Fed President Williams speaking this afternoon.”

“Today is the last day of the Conservative Party Conference. With the leaking of PM Johnson's Brexit plan (see below), the next key thing is the response from the EU.”

“Yesterday we hosted a conference call on the global recession risk.”