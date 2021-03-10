US: $38 billion 10-year notes sold at high yield of 1.523%

In the latest auction, the US sold $39 billion worth of 9-year and 11-month notes at a high yield of 1.523% and awarded 27.17% of bids at the high.
Primary dealers took 25.42% of the notes, the direct and the indirect sales were at 17.78% and 56.81%, respectively.
Market reaction
The market reaction to this auction was relatively subdued and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield was last seen losing 0.8% on the day at 1.516%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major rivals, edged lower and is currently losing 0.07% at 91.90.
