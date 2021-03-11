US: $24 billion 30-year notes sold at high yield of 2.295%

In the latest auction, the US sold $39 billion worth of 29-year and 11-month notes at a high yield of 2.295% and awarded 37.36% of bids at the high.

Primary dealers took 19.21% of the notes, the direct and the indirect sales were at 20.24% and 60.55%, respectively.

Market reaction

With the initial market reaction, the 10-year US T-bond yield erased recovery gains and turned flat on the day at 1.521%. Consequently, the US Dollar Index edged lower and was last seen losing 0.42% on a daily basis at 91.43.