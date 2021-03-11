US: $24 billion 30-year notes sold at high yield of 2.295%

In the latest auction, the US sold $39 billion worth of 29-year and 11-month notes at a high yield of 2.295% and awarded 37.36% of bids at the high.
Primary dealers took 19.21% of the notes, the direct and the indirect sales were at 20.24% and 60.55%, respectively.
Market reaction
With the initial market reaction, the 10-year US T-bond yield erased recovery gains and turned flat on the day at 1.521%. Consequently, the US Dollar Index edged lower and was last seen losing 0.42% on a daily basis at 91.43.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1950 as ECB pledges faster bond-buying
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1950, below the highs. The ECB has left its policy unchanged and pledges to ramp up its bond buys in the upcoming quarter. Markets await the 30-year bond auction in the US.
GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound
Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
Bitcoin stalled short of $58,000, giving bears leeway to launch an assault on the support at $54,000. Ethereum remains vulnerable to losses after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. Ripple is looking toward a potential breakdown to $0.4 following the extended consolidation.
S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative
Markets maintained bullish sentiment on Wednesday with some struggles seen in the tech sector. The Nasdaq was the only major index to finish in the red yesterday as inflation worries were pushed to one side after benign US CPI and a calm US 10 year bond auction.