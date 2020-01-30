US 2020 Presidential election – a roadmap to election day – ANZ

Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that they believe the US 2020 presidential election to be a significant thematic event for the global economy this year.
Key quotes
- The presidential election occurs on 3 November. At the same time voters will also be voting on all of the 435 House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senators.
- The race for the nomination to be president for both parties begins on 3 February at the Iowa caucus. This is followed by the New Hampshire primary on 11 February. History suggests a victory in one or both of these primaries has been a good guide to picking the successful candidate.
- President Trump is the overwhelming favourite to be the Republican candidate. The current front runners for the Democrats are Vice President Biden and Senator Sanders.
- Polling suggest the Democrats should retain control of the House. Republicans may find it challenging to maintain their majority (53 to 47) in the Senate given that a significant number of them are up for re-election (23 of the 35 seats).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Potential bear trap at major support area, target 0.68
AUD/USD has been a head-scratcher following a series of better data of late, a discounted probability that the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut rates as soon as Feb 4th meeting and a series of supply without a glimpse of a correction, as of yet.
USD/JPY sits around the 109 handle following a steady hand from the Fed
USD/JPY probed 109.25 then dipped to 109.00 overnight and has been steady ever since on a day where a steady hand from the Federal Reserve stabilised markets. At the time of writing, USD/JPY sits at 109.05.
FOMC and Chairman Powell wait and watch
Certainty is a rare commodity in finance and economics but today’s unanimous FOMC decision was about as close as markets are likely to come. The Fed governors reaffirmed that the current rate of 1.50% to 1.75% was appropriate for the economy.
Gold: Modestly flat around $1575, trade/coronavirus in the spotlight
Gold prices wait for clues to extend the earlier recovery while taking rounds to $1,575 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal recently recovered after the Fed reiterated its dovish stance.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.