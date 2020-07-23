US: 1.41 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in US increased by 109,000.

US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near 95.00.

There were 1,416,000 Initial Claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending July 18th, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday.

This reading followed the previous week's print of 1,307,000 (revised from 1,300,000) and came in slightly worse than the market expectation of 1,300,000.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen posting small daily gains at 95.00.

Additional takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 1,360,250, a decrease of 16,500 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11.1% for the week ending July 11, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending July 11 was 16,197,000, a decrease of 1,107,000 from the previous week's revised level."