US 10yr Yields: Range resistance likely to be soundly tested in 4Q - Westpac

US 10yr Yields: Range resistance likely to be soundly tested in 4Q - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Range trading (effectively 2.10-2.60%) for US 10yr Yields persists and although a more dynamic rise in yield has begun off 2.01%, the 2.30-2.40% should provide solid interim resistance, suggests Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“Daily momentum bodes caution and dips ought to hold 2.25-2.27% to maintain scope for full test of 2.40% within a potential extended rally towards 2.50-2.525%.”
“Weekly
- Weekly momentum proved to be decidedly supportive on the slump to 2.01%. The rise in momentum and dynamic style of weekly yields could signal a clear uptrend
- Yields look set to retest range resistance at 2.60-2.65% and could trigger a further surge towards long term pivotal level at 3.00-3.05%”
“Monthly
- The consolidation in monthly RSI’s has turned supportive and offsets the high level of Stochastics. This supports a further attempt to test critical range resistance
- The basing in yields in 2016 appears more convincing and so trend resistance is under threat in what could signal a clear turn in trend.”
