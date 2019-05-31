US 10-year yields hit a new 20-month low – EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1140

US bonds are in high demand amid the intensifying trade war between the US and the rest of the world. The benchmark 10-year treasury yield has dropped below 2.17%, the lowest since September 2017.

The fall triggered a slide in the US Dollar as the greenback is less attractive. Earlier, the greenback was on the rise.

EUR/USD jumped to 1.1140, shying away from the 2019 low of 1.1107. Resistance awaits at 1.1190. USD/JPY is also on the move, reaching 108.80.

Several German states have released inflation figures for May and they all point to lower levels in comparison with April.