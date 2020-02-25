US 10-year yields dips below 1.33%, closer to all-time lows, amid coronavirus fears

Demand for bonds has risen once again as stocks sell-off due to the coronavirus scare. The benchmark ten-year Treasury yield has dropped to 1.325%, marginally above the 2016 low.

The US dollar is mildly retreating in response, but contrary to Monday's substantial drop, these drops are mild. EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, GBP/USD at around 1.30, and USD/JPY hovering above 110 at the time of writing.

The S&P 500 index has gone from rising to falling.