US 10-year yield in focus - BBH

US 10-year yield in focus - BBHBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura explained, that except for a scare in late August and early September, the US 10-year yield has held above 2.10% and has held below 2.40%, but for a couple of days in May, since the end of Q1.
Key Quotes:
"The yield snapped back after nearing 2.0% on September 8 to reach almost 2.36% by the end of last week. To put some perspective on it, the 200-day moving average is near 2.32%. The December note futures contract is finding some technical support near 125-00. "
"A break would target the June low near 124-14. The Slow Stochastics have turned higher, but the MACDs and RSI allow for a limited push lower. "
"The weekly technical indicators favor lower prices (higher yields) over time. The gap lower on September 11 is taking important technical significance--signaling a top of some import is in place."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.