US 10-year yield hits three-week high as treasury launches 20-year bond

- US 10-year yield jumped to the highest since mid-April.
- Yields rose after Treasury announced the launch of the 20-year bond.
The yield on the US 10-year and 30-year government bond yields rose on Wednesday after Treasury said it will launch a long-planned 20-year bond and move away from its current focus on Treasury bills that have helped raise funds over the past six weeks.
“In light of the substantial increase in borrowing needs, Treasury plans to increase its long-term issuance as a prudent means of managing its maturity profile and limiting potential future issuance volatility,” Brian Smith, Treasury’s assistant secretary for federal finance, said in a statement, according to Reuters.
While the 10-year yield jumped to 0.743%, the highest since April 15, the 30-year yield clocked a high of 1.446%, the level last seen on March 26.
The Treasury expects to borrow $2.999 trillion during the April-June period. That amount is five times larger than the record quarterly borrowing registered during the 2008 financial crisis.
At press time, the 10-year and 30-year yields are seen at 0.681% and 1.373%, respectively. The yields may drop as growth-linked currencies like the Aussie dollar have come under pressure during Thursday's Asian trading hours owing to escalating tensions between the US and China over the coronavirus outbreak and fears it would reignite the trade war.
Speaking at a White House event on Wednesday, the US President Donald Trump said that China ‘may or may not’ keep the trade deal and he will be able to report on whether china is fulfilling obligations on trade deal next week or week after.
It was reported earlier this week that the Trump administration is said to be “turbocharging” an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China.
The Trump administration has recently stepped up its attack on China with the President citing tariffs as the best option to punish the world's second-largest economy for its handling of the virus outbreak.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are Aussie/China Trade Balance data and how could they affect AUD/USD?
Thursday morning in Asia is likely to be a busy affair for the AUD/USD pair traders. Any upbeat Trade Balance figures may offer immediate upside to the AUD/USD pair but could escalate the US-China tussle and may weigh on the quote afterward.
USD/JPY recovers from 106.00 as Tokyo begins the trading week amid risk-off mood
USD/JPY bounces off the seven-week low. The pair’s recent bounce could be attributed to the broad US dollar strength amid trade war fears. Virus updates, US-China headlines will be the key ahead of the busy day post-Asia.
Gold consolidates with buyers buying the dips
Gold bulls buying the dips as geopolitical backdrop improves for safe-haven trades. US administration strengthened its belief that the origins of the virus are related to a laboratory in China's Wuhan.
WTI drops below $24.00, 50-HMA on the spotlight
Having failed to extend the bounce off 50-HMA, WTI June Futures down 1.20% on a day, amid the initial few minutes of Thursday’s trading. A seven-day-old ascending trend line adds to the support. Buyers look for entry beyond the immediate resistance line.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster
Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy.