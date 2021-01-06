US 10-year Treasury yields jump to March 2020 top, S&P 500 Futures drop ahead of Georgia election results

- US 10-year Treasury yields jump for a second consecutive day, S&P 500 Futures fail to keep early Asian gains.
- Democrats lead in the Georgian senate election polls, US-China tussle, virus woes also play their roles.
Although early exit polls suggest Democrats are leading the Georgian election race, US 10-year Treasury yields and S&P 500 Futures show mixed responses during early Wednesday. While the bond yields jump to the fresh high since March 2020, up 3.5 basis points to 0.99%, S&P 500 Futures reverse the initial gains with 0.44% intraday losses while taking rounds to 3,700 by press time.
As per the latest updates from The Economist’s G. Elliott Morris, based on enough early returns, Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will win their Senate runoffs in Georgia, giving Democrats control of the US Senate. However, Fox is up for an announcement in a few minutes and will be able to provide a clearer view.
Elsewhere, the Sino-American tension roils the mood as New York Post conveyed China’s reluctance to co-operate on the coronavirus (COVID-19) origin tracing. Also highlighting the tussle is US President Donald Trump’s executive orders to ban business with eight Chinese applications. On the same line are multiple detentions of Hong Kong activists and the New York Stock Exchange’s (NYSE) reconsideration to halt the delisting of three major Chinese telecommunications firms, per Bloomberg.
It should be noted that the UK Times’ news suggesting millions of vaccines to reach Britain soon and the US dollar weakness is something that could be considered as market positive.
Amid these plays, stocks in Asia remain depressed while commodities cheer the US dollar weakness. That said, the US dollar index (DXY) seesaw around 89.55, up 0.09%, by press time. In doing so, the greenback gauge halts the recent recovery moves from the fresh low since April 2018.
Moving on, the final results of Georgian elections will determine who will rule the US Senate and hence become the key for market risks. Also important are chatters over the virus and the US-China story ahead of the North American session when US ADP Employment Change for December and FOMC minutes will be the awaited.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
