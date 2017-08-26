US 10-year Treasury yield hit 2-month low

US 10-year Treasury yield hit 2-month lowBy Omkar Godbole
The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note hit a 2-month low of 2.169% as Yellen’s silence on the monetary policy outlook on Friday was read as dovish sign.
Currently, the yield trades around 2.17%. The curve between the US 10-year yield and the 2-year yield currently stands at 83 basis points. The drop in the long duration yields nd the flattening of the yield curve is USD bearish and vice versa.
Focus on debt ceiling
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was “100 percent confident” that the debt ceiling would be raised in September. However, Republicans stand dividend on the fiscal issue and are once again likely to test Trump’s legislative ability.
Action is needed to raise the debt ceiling by Sept. 29, although some say the deadline is in mid-October. Failure to get things done by then could lead to US government shutdown and send shockwaves across the global financial markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.