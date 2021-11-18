US 10-year Treasury yield falls from 1.60% amid risk-off sentiment in the financial markets

- US 10-year T-bond yields fall to 1.582%, amid risk-off market mood.
- JP Morgan expects a 0.25% rate hike by Q3 of 2022.
The US 10-year benchmark note has fallen 0.57% as the New York session begins, down two basis points sitting at 1.582% at the time of publication. In the overnight session, US bond yields remained subdued, meandering around 1.60%, however, sudden changes in market mood spurred a fall towards 1.573%, while some US equity indices fell between 0.14% and 0.52%.
The US 2-year T-bond yield has gained one basis point, up to 0.504%, while the 20s and 30s followed the 10-year's footsteps, falling two and a half and one basis point respectively to end up at 2.01% and 1.98%, each.
US Initial Jobless Claims extends its fall, showing the resilience of the US labor market
On the macroeconomic front, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 13 came out at 268K, 8K higher than foreseen, though 1K lower than the previous week, which was revised up to 269K. That seemed to cause no reaction in yields and remained unchanged throughout the announcement.
Further, at the time of writing, New York Fed President John Williams crossed the wires, saying we are seeing broader-based increases in inflation, according to Reuters. Williams stated that we see a pick-up in underlying inflation in the US.
Despite the fall in yields, investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve would need to pull the trigger to tackle inflation, hiking rates rather sooner than later, in line with market expectations.
JP Morgan expects the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points at the beginning of Q3, a conservative call compared to Deutsche Bank, which anticipates the first hike in July 2022. They added that they expect a 25 basis point hike in each quarter until real yields reach zero. On Thursday, ten-year real yields were at -1.12%.
Looking ahead, bond traders should keep an eye on more Fed speakers during the day. Chicago Fed's President Charles Evans will cross the wires at 19:00 GMT
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
