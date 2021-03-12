US 10-year Treasury yield could rise to 2.25% by year's end – Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank have raised their year-end target for the US 10-year Treasury yield by a full percentage point to 2.25% on expectations for vigorous growth and risks of upward inflation pressure.
The benchmark yield is currently trading near 1.53% at press time, having clocked a 12-month high of 1.63% last Friday.
The yield has risen by 60 basis points so far this year on fears that the cocktail of fiscal and monetary spending and economic rebound will stoke inflation, forcing to premature monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fibonacci hurdle
EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836. The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday.
GBP/USD battles 1.4000 level as US dollar dumped amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD rose from the low 1.3900s to briefly regain the 1.4000 level on Thursday amid USD weakness. The dollar was driven lower by a strong risk-on market vibe. GBP/USD is likely to return their focus to UK fundamental with the release of key data on Friday.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.