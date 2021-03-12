US 10-year Treasury yield could rise to 2.25% by year's end – Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank have raised their year-end target for the US 10-year Treasury yield by a full percentage point to 2.25% on expectations for vigorous growth and risks of upward inflation pressure.

The benchmark yield is currently trading near 1.53% at press time, having clocked a 12-month high of 1.63% last Friday.

The yield has risen by 60 basis points so far this year on fears that the cocktail of fiscal and monetary spending and economic rebound will stoke inflation, forcing to premature monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.