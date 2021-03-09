US 10-year Treasury yield could rise to 1.9% by year's end – Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs now foresee the US 10-year Treasury yield rising to 1.9% by the end of 2021 – significantly higher than the previous projection of 1.5%.
The investment bank has cited turbocharged growth expectations as the primary reason for the upward revision of the 10-year yield forecast.
The benchmark yield clocked a 12-month high of 1.62% on Friday on the back of a blowout US Nonfarm payrolls report. At press time, the yield is seen at 1.57% – up nearly 60 basis points on a year-to-date basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces back above 0.7650 amid risk-recovery
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7650, as the risk sentiment recovers amid retreating US Treasury yields, which put a check on the US dollar's rally. The aussie cheers upbeat NAB Business Survey while shrugging off the sell-off in iron-ore prices.
Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano advances unabated on its path towards decentralization. The so-called “Ethereum killer” will reach 100% decentralization by the end of March. ADA price is holding key support at $1.10 as volume remains light.
Gold looks to regain $1,700 as US Treasury yields drop
Gold consolidates recent losses from nine-month low flashed the previous day. US stimulus may arrive on Wednesday, US 10-year Treasury yields snap four-day winning streak. Risks remain mildly bid, US dollar refreshes highest levels since Nov 2020.
GBP/USD attempts a bounce around 1.3850 amid improving mood
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3850, staging an impressive bounce from 1.38 amid a rebound in the risk sentiment and a drop in the US Treasury yields. 50-day SMA offers immediate support, monthly top adds to the upside barriers.
US Dollar Index eyes minor pullback after four-day winning run
The dollar index (DXY) has retreated from the session high of 92.50 to 92.40. The pullback may be extended further as the hourly chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence. It occurs when an indicator charts lower highs contradicting higher highs on the price chart and often paves the way for pullbacks.