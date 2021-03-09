US 10-year Treasury yield could rise to 1.9% by year's end – Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs now foresee the US 10-year Treasury yield rising to 1.9% by the end of 2021 – significantly higher than the previous projection of 1.5%.

The investment bank has cited turbocharged growth expectations as the primary reason for the upward revision of the 10-year yield forecast.

The benchmark yield clocked a 12-month high of 1.62% on Friday on the back of a blowout US Nonfarm payrolls report. At press time, the yield is seen at 1.57% – up nearly 60 basis points on a year-to-date basis.