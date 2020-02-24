US 10-year T-bond yield slumps to 1.36%, down more than 7% on the day

The intense flight-to-safety on Monday ramps up the demand for safe-haven US Treasury bonds and drives their yields lower. As of writing, the 10-year T-bond yield, which touched its lowest level since July at 1.360%, down 7.15% on the day at 1.367%.

Moreover, the 2-year T-bond yield is losing 8% on the day at 1.252 and the short-term 3-month yield is down 1.7% at 1.53%.

In the meantime, the Euro Stoxx 50 is down 4.1% to reflect the risk-off environment and the S&P 500 futures are erasing 3% to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes will open significantly lower on Monday.