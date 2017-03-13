U.S. 10-year bond yield closes at two-year highs

On Monday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note had its best daily closing since September 2014 at 2.626% (+1.7%) as investors expect Fed to raise rates on Wednesday by 0.25 points with the upper bound at 1.0% and the lower bound at 0.75%.

The 2-year bond yields added 1.25% to %1.376 (highest since June 2009), while the long-term 30-year bond yields gained 1.33% to 3.212% (highest since July 2015).

The CME Group FedWatch Tool's rate hike probability jumped to 95.2%