Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV Stock) price trades flat to start the week after Sumitovant buyout

- NASDAQ:UROV gains 0.12% on Monday despite the NASDAQ and S&P 500 touching new all-time highs.
- Urovant announces it has agreed to a buyout from its largest shareholder: Sumitovant Biopharma.
- Urovant hopes to gain FDA approval for Vibegron before the end of the calendar year.
NASDAQ:UROV levelled off on Monday after a historic rise during Friday’s trading session when it was announced that the Irvine, California based biotech firm would be bought out by Sumitovant Biopharma. Shares skyrocketed on Friday by nearly 100%, but on Monday, the stock remained relatively flat gaining only 0.12% to close the day at $16.04. The stock probably will not move much off these price levels as the proposed deal would payout existing shareholders $16.25 for each share, if and when the deal is ultimately approved. The current price of the stock represents an all-time high price for Urovant, so patient investors have finally received good news after years of relatively flat trading.
Sumitovant Biopharma is Urovant’s largest shareholder, owning nearly 73% of Urovant’s outstanding shares. The New York-based biotech company is actually a merger between Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Roivant Sciences, hence the name Sumitovant. The proposed deal will actually take Urovant off of the publicly traded markets as Sumitovant is a privately owned company. One of the reasons for Sumitovant’s aggressive buyout is for Vibegron, a treatment for overactive bladders that is coming down Urovant’s pipeline. The drug is set to be submitted to the FDA for approval by the end of December, and if approved, should be a key piece of Sumitovant’s product list moving forward.
UROV stock price and news
So with the pending buyout, Urovant’s short-lived life as a publicly-traded company should soon come to an end. The surge on Friday was the most exciting thing to happen to this stock since its inception in 2018, and now Urovant looks like it will become a member of the growing biotech conglomerate that is Sumitovant.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales and a speech by Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid Brexit hopes, Bailey's optimism
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 amid reports that the EU and the UK are nearing a trade deal. BOE Governor Bailey expressed optimism about a coronavirus vaccine.
XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900
Gold stays below $1900 as virus woes outweigh vaccine hopes. XAU/USD formed long-legged doji on the daily sticks. Focus remains on the US Retail Sales and coronavirus data.
Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; the sky is the limit
Bitcoin breaks through another important resistance area. The on-chain metrics imply that the upside is the path of least resistance.
WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.