Upward dollar movement from tax could aid consumers, hurt exporters - U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin

Upward dollar movement from tax could aid consumers, hurt exporters - U.S. Treasury's MnuchinBy Eren Sengezer
United States Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin is crossing the wires:
- Studying border tax proposal closely; upward dollar movement from tax could aid consumers, hurt exporters
- Corporate tax rate "has to be competitive"; believes that hedge funds should be taxed
- Trump objective for tax reform is tax cut for middle class, not top one percent
- One major risk to global economy, markets, is terrorism; Trump focused on fighting terrorism