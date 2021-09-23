UPST is the gift that keeps on giving for longs.

Upstart Holdings stock has surged since strong earnings in August.

Can the move keep going or is it time for a pause?

Upstart Holdings stock has been one of the best performing names in 2021, and that is quite an achievement given some of the stock surges witnessed this year. UPST stock is up nearly 60% in the last month alone and up nearly 1,000% for the last year. Yes, 1,000%, you read that correctly. That is ten times your initial investment. You could have bought this beauty for less than $30 last Christmas, and now look at it go!

Upstart Holdings (Nasdaq: UPST) has a unique artificial intelligence, cloud-based lending platform, which enables it to offer lending services to banks. It allows banks to tailor their lending to customers by using lots of non-tradtional metrics to judge customers ability to repay loans. This puts it in direct competition with tradtional credit checkers like FICO. The lending platform groups consumer requests for loans together and then connects them to partner banks that can decide whether to lend or not. Upstart earns fees from banks that use its system.

Upstart (UPST) stock news

The last series of earnings have been impressive for UPST stock and has been the catalyst for some incredible moves. Back in March of this year, UPST reported earnings per share (EPS) well ahead of forecasts, $0.07 versus $0.01, and the stock jumped from $65 to $165 in three sessions. Again in May, EPS beat comfortably by nearly 50%, and the stock rallied. The latest set of results though have possibly increased the momentum further in the stock. On August 10 Upstart (UPST) stock reported EPS of $0.62 versus a forecast of $0.25. The stock rallied 26% straight away and has not looked back since. It was the strong revenue number of $194 million versus $158 million estimate that impressed. To top it all UPST upgraded its full-year forecast to $750 million, some $150 million ahead of Wall Street estimates. As the economy continues to improve and reopen, consumer demand for loans is set to increase.

Highlights from Upstart's Q2 earnings statement include revenue growth of 1,018% YoY. Additionally, total fee revenue was $187 million, an increase of 1,308% YoY. Banking partners originated 286,864 loans in Q2 totaling $2.8 billion, up 1,605% YoY. Conversion rates rose from 9% in Q2 2020 to 24% in the latest quarter.

Upstart (UPST) key statistics

Market Cap $25 billion Price/Earnings 496 Price/Sales 100 Price/Book 78 Enterprise Value $11 billion Gross Margin N/A Net Margin 12% 52-week high $334.44 52-week low $22.61 Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy $290.63

Upstart (UPST) stock forecast

Now look at that for a chart. That is bullish. Can the move continue? Nothing can go up forever, but it can consolidate. The speed of the move has meant it is basically overbought on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) since earnings back on August 10, but this is not unusual in high growth stocks with price surges. Eventually, a combination of price consolidation can lead to the RSI calming down back below 80. It does not necessarily signal an imminent fall. What we can see, however, is a bearish divergence as new highs in the stock price are not resulting in new highs on the RSI.

The move from earnings was helped as UPST entered an area of low volume, meaning a surge was easier. Getting above the previous high at $191.83 was key. The perfect combination of technical and fundamental factors came together. Support zones are highlighted at around $280 and around $200. The zone at $200 is stronger due to the higher volume at this level, but that represents a steep fall of over 30%. Given the strong growth rate, we would be surprised to see UPST stock get back there if the broader markets remain steady.

FXStreet View: bullish, neutral $260 to $200.

FXStreet Ideas: $260 and $230 would be our buy zones, but we would not like to see a quick move back to these levels. Rather a period of consolidation and steady fall to these areas of relatively higher volume is where support can work.