UPST Stock News and Analysis: Despite being up in premarket, Upstart could fall much further

- UPST stock is down more than 20% since its high at $401 on October 15.
- Upstart received two downgrades recently from Jefferies and Bank of America.
- Support for the lending platform stock appears near $290.
With Wednesday’s 3.9% decline, Upstart Holdings (UPST) has lost ground in five of the past seven sessions. Though the stock is up 2.4% in the premarket at $322 at the time of writing, shareholders should expect the current pullback to have longer legs.
Upstart Holdings News: A tale of two downgrades
Things have been going swimmingly for UPST’s stock chart since back in early August when the AI-powered lending platform exploded out of the gate with a stellar Q2 earnings report in which it more than doubled earnings expectations and beat revenue forecasts by a wide margin. UPST shares took off from the $130s and never looked back until last week.
On October 18, however, Bank of America (BAC) analyst Nat Schindler moved the stock from the Buy to the Underperform column, saying Upstart’s considerable upside was more than priced in. He pointed to the fact that UPST was trading for 24 times 2023 estimated sales. He did raise the stock’s price target to $300 though.
Then, on October 26, John Hecht from Jefferies downgraded UPST stock to Hold, adding a $333 price target. The current price target average among all analysts is $305.53. With Q3 earnings just around the corner on November 9, however, it would not be surprising if these more skeptical analysts become forgotten after another earnings beat. With consensus expecting $0.33 a share for the third quarter – nearly half of Q2’s figure of $0.62 – an earnings beat looks all but ordained.
Upstart Holdings (UPST) statistics
|Market Cap
|$24.46 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$24.95 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|342
|
Price/Book
|34.1
|Price/Sales
|54
|Profit Margin
|12.3%
|Operating Margin
|17.1%
|Short Interest
|8%
|52-week low
|$22.61
|52-week high
|$401.49
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $305.53
UPST stock chart: Where is the support?
Since August’s earnings beat, UPST price rose from the $130s to top out at $401.49 on October 15. The move was a textbook case of a bullish ascending parallel channel – a series of higher highs and higher lows.
UPST price dropped out of the bottom of the price channel on Tuesday, breaking below the 21-day moving average in the process. When UPST price reversed high in Wednesday’s session, it could not break above the 21-day moving average. This means that support floor is now acting as resistance on the upside. Furthermore, Wednesday’s daily candlestick represents a perfect shooting star, which should lead most investors to deem the recent bearish price action as unfinished.
As much as long-term investors do not want to hear this, support appears in the low $290s. The 50-day moving average sits at $292.28. Nearby, the swing low from early October found support at $289.76. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below the midpoint at 46.7 and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator thoroughly crossed over since last Friday, moving toward support around $290 seems likely. If this region fails to backstop UPST price, then further support sits at September’s pullback near $270.
UPST daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
