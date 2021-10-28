UPST Stock News and Analysis: Despite being up in premarket, Upstart could fall much further

UPST stock is down more than 20% since its high at $401 on October 15.

Upstart received two downgrades recently from Jefferies and Bank of America.

Support for the lending platform stock appears near $290.

With Wednesday’s 3.9% decline, Upstart Holdings (UPST) has lost ground in five of the past seven sessions. Though the stock is up 2.4% in the premarket at $322 at the time of writing, shareholders should expect the current pullback to have longer legs.

Upstart Holdings News: A tale of two downgrades

Things have been going swimmingly for UPST’s stock chart since back in early August when the AI-powered lending platform exploded out of the gate with a stellar Q2 earnings report in which it more than doubled earnings expectations and beat revenue forecasts by a wide margin. UPST shares took off from the $130s and never looked back until last week.

On October 18, however, Bank of America (BAC) analyst Nat Schindler moved the stock from the Buy to the Underperform column, saying Upstart’s considerable upside was more than priced in. He pointed to the fact that UPST was trading for 24 times 2023 estimated sales. He did raise the stock’s price target to $300 though.

Then, on October 26, John Hecht from Jefferies downgraded UPST stock to Hold, adding a $333 price target. The current price target average among all analysts is $305.53. With Q3 earnings just around the corner on November 9, however, it would not be surprising if these more skeptical analysts become forgotten after another earnings beat. With consensus expecting $0.33 a share for the third quarter – nearly half of Q2’s figure of $0.62 – an earnings beat looks all but ordained.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) statistics

Market Cap $24.46 billion Enterprise Value $24.95 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) 342 Price/Book 34.1 Price/Sales 54 Profit Margin 12.3% Operating Margin 17.1% Short Interest 8% 52-week low $22.61 52-week high $401.49 Average Wall Street rating and price target Buy $305.53

UPST stock chart: Where is the support?

Since August’s earnings beat, UPST price rose from the $130s to top out at $401.49 on October 15. The move was a textbook case of a bullish ascending parallel channel – a series of higher highs and higher lows.

UPST price dropped out of the bottom of the price channel on Tuesday, breaking below the 21-day moving average in the process. When UPST price reversed high in Wednesday’s session, it could not break above the 21-day moving average. This means that support floor is now acting as resistance on the upside. Furthermore, Wednesday’s daily candlestick represents a perfect shooting star, which should lead most investors to deem the recent bearish price action as unfinished.

As much as long-term investors do not want to hear this, support appears in the low $290s. The 50-day moving average sits at $292.28. Nearby, the swing low from early October found support at $289.76. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below the midpoint at 46.7 and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator thoroughly crossed over since last Friday, moving toward support around $290 seems likely. If this region fails to backstop UPST price, then further support sits at September’s pullback near $270.



