Upside vulnerability in USD/SGD

Upside vulnerability in USD/SGDBy FXStreet Algorythms
From an hourly perspective, the USD/SGD has reached its lowest momentum reading of the last 20 days of trading.
Moreover, the recent plummeting USD/SGD price action has been highlighted by an above-average reading in the MACD histogram.
While these momentum extremes could migrate to higher time frames, the latest hourly MACD print shows dissipation of speed, thus communicating risks of a immediate upside vulnerability.
