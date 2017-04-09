Upcoming central bank meetings keeping investors sidelined - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that markets were range-bound given the US holiday and an absence of market-moving events.

Key Quotes:

"If anything, there was a modest safe-haven bias in FX given the ongoing tensions surrounding North Korea, but the reality was little momentum in price action. Upcoming central bank meetings (RBA, BoC and ECB) may have also contributed to the slow activity, keeping investors sidelined.

European equities finished marginally lower, with the DAX down 0.3%, and the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 both off 0.4%.

Bonds were little changed, with the yield on the 10-year German bund down 1bp to 0.37%. Brent oil prices fell 0.8% to $52.3/bbl, while gold was 0.7% firmer at $1,334/oz."