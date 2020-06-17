UONE Stock Price: Urban One Inc Class A set to extend gains, potentially partying like in 1999

- Urban One investors are looking for direction after the 315% leap on Tuesday.
- Shares are trading at the highest in over 20 years, and may approach $30 last seen in 1999.
- Profit-taking cannot be ruled out, but pre-market levels suggest a positive open at new highs.
Silver Spring Maryland – where Urban One is based – is somewhat far from the ocean. Yet the jump in the company's stock came from overseas and in a peculiar manner. Brigade Capital Management‘s Cayman Islands-based leveraged capital structures fund controlled by Don Morgan III, made a move that triggered a rally.
The 315% leap was peculiar in several ways. Trading was halted no fewer than nine times as volume and buying became frenetic. Moreover, Don Morgan III's company sold all its shares – a revelation seen in a listing – and did not buy new ones.
Why have other investors piled in? Urban One is a conglomerate of media firms serving the African-American community. The rights of black Americans have been in the spotlight in recent weeks following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American at the hands of a white police officer.
Demonstrations against racial discrimination and for social justice spread across the US and were well-received by the public. Corporates began changing their ways in a move that shows where the wind is blowing. Even President Donald Trump, often seeking the support of his primarily white base, signed an executive order that promotes some police reform after initially making divisive claims.
UONE stock chart
The awakening may result in more viewers and listeners to UONE's channels and justifies higher prices. But how high? The firm founded by Cathy Hughes and run by Alfred Liggins III last saw its Class A shares at these prices around the year 2000 – the era of the dot-com bubble. Can it continue higher or suffer a profit-taking round?
High volume and significant interest suggest that NASDQ: UONE has more from to run. Shares are changing hands at around $28 in pre-market trading. One thing is more certain – high volatility is set to persist.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
