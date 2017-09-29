UoM: Consumer sentiment remained largely unchanged

UoM: Consumer sentiment remained largely unchangedBy Eren Sengezer
"Consumer sentiment remained largely unchanged from the slightly lower level recorded at mid-month," the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers chief economist, Richard Curtin said on Friday.
Key takeaways:
- The resilience of consumers has again been demonstrated as concerns about the impact of the hurricanes on the national economy have quickly faded.
- In the first nine months of 2017, the Sentiment Index averaged 96.2, just ahead of averages of 91.9 and 92.9 recorded in the prior two years, making 2017 the highest recorded since 2000.
- Current Economic Conditions Index advanced to 111.7 from 110.9.
- Index of Consumer Expectations edged lower to 84.4 from 87.7
