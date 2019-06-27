Unlikely US would agree to lift restrictions on Huawei - Reuters

Citing a senior Trump administration official, Reuters reported that it was unlikely for the U.S. to agree to lift the ban on Chinese technology giant Huawei. "Trump's decision on whether to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods is contingent on his meeting with Xi," the official told Reuters and added that nothing was agreed upon ahead of time.

Coupled with White House adviser Kudlow's interview with Fox News, during which he said that it was still possible to impose new sanctions on Chinese imports," the 10-year US Treasury bond reversed its direction and was last seen losing more than 1% on the day to reflect a souring market mood.