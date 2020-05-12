University of Washington model projects additional 10,000 US coronavirus deaths by August

As per the University of Washington's coronavirus (COVID-19) mortality model, there will be additional 10,000 deaths in the US, due to the virus, than the previous forecast. The revised predictions now state the fatalities to shoot to 147,000 by August month.

Market implications

While the news is likely to add to the present risk-off sentiment, S&P 500 Futures flash 0.15% gains to 2,845 by the press time of early Wednesday morning in Asia. The reason could be traced from the earlier instance where the White House COVID-196 Task Force sued the model.