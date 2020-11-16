Unity Software Inc (U Stock) consolidates gains after robust earnings report, amid vaccine news

NYSE: U is on course to extend its gains on Monday following a leap on Friday.

Unity Software Inc has beaten Wall Street estimates with its latest earnings report.

Surpassing the $120 price level per share would put the video game developer's stock on a bullish trajectory.

Friday the 13th proved a lucky timing for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U). Shares of the video game software maker jumped by over 12% in that trading day, to close at $114.77. That followed a slide on Thursday, as investors digested Unity's earnings report.

The firm founded by David Helgason, Nicholas Francis, and Joachim Ante reported an adjusted loss of nine cents per share, better than 15 cents/share forecast by Wall Street. Sales topped the $200 million mark vs. $186.9 million expected. Chief Financial Officer Kim Jabal said that the company is very pleased with its results.

U stock price and quote

Jabal and CEO John Riccitiello may be modestly worried that NYSE: U is paring some of its gains. Shares are done below $110 at the time of writing. The news that Moderna has achieved a 94.5% efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine is weighing on companies whose products are used at home.

The recent peak was on November 9, when shares closed at $119.88. A move above that level – around $120 – would put shares in an even more bullish state.

It will be interesting to see how Unity compares with several peers.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) is another company in the video business that reported an increase of 108% in the amount of paying subscribers – yet shares are on the back foot. Its earnings report also showed a loss of 56 cents per share. The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company run by CEO Clint Stinchcomb dropped by 5.82% on Friday.

FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares fell by 0.65% on Friday Founders David Gandler (CEO), Alberto Horihuela (CMO) and Sung Ho Choi beat estimates, at least in terms of subscriber growth. The New York-based company reported 455,000 paying subscribers, up 58% year over year.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has benefited from the pandemic, as its recent earnings report has shown. Despite upbeat news of another coronavirus vaccine – coming from Moderna this time – shares are edging higher. Financial performance matters fro the company run by Reed Hastings.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) also in the video business, recently reported earnings per share of $0.09, better than estimates of a loss. Its stock is also on the rise, weathering the storm and allowing CEO and funder Anthony Wood to lean back in his seat.

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) which launched its video streaming service, Disney+ just before the covid hit, reported robust earnings. CEO Bob Chapek came from the now-losing theme parks division, an area that could now see a return to full activity. Former boss Bob Eiger surprised investors when he announced his retirement, but it seems he pointed the company in the right direction.

While not the biggest player in video streaming, the online retail behemoth Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stands out with a drop in its shares. Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos got into the nitty-gritty of managing the company during the pandemic. In the video streaming world discussed in this article, Amazon gained ground but remains behind its rivals. It is also set to lose from immunization to covid, as consumers may opt away from deliveries. Nevertheless, its upcoming earnings report should be superb.