United States Wholesale Inventories below forecasts (0.2%) in April: Actual (-0.3%)
By
FXStreet Team
United States Wholesale Inventories below forecasts (0.2%) in April: Actual (-0.3%)
FXStreet
|
May 25, 12:31 GMT
United States Continuing Jobless Claims below forecasts (1.925M) in May 12: Actual (1.923M)
FXStreet
|
May 25, 12:31 GMT
United States Initial Jobless Claims came in at 234K, below expectations (238K) in May 19
FXStreet
|
May 25, 12:31 GMT
United States Goods Trade Balance below expectations ($-64.7B) in April: Actual ($-68B)
FXStreet
|
May 25, 12:31 GMT
NZD/USD off lows but keeps the red near 0.7035
FXStreet
|
May 25, 12:21 GMT
Oil: What Trump's SPR release means to markets? – Natixis
FXStreet
|
May 25, 12:12 GMT
OPEC delegate: OPEC doesn't plan to add 3-month option to 9-month extension
FXStreet
|
May 25, 12:11 GMT
EUR/USD near term outlooks stays neutral/bearish – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
May 25, 12:07 GMT
NZD/USD could visit the 0.7090 area – UOB Group
FXStreet
|
May 25, 12:05 GMT
SSA bond markets: ECB's taper talks gathering momentum? - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
May 25, 11:54 GMT
GBP/JPY extends dismal UK GDP-led retracement from one-week highs
FXStreet
|
May 25, 11:51 GMT
Global potential growth is unlikely to exceed 1.8% from 2020 to 2030 - Natixis
FXStreet
|
May 25, 11:50 GMT
CNY: A growing fixing divide – ANZ
FXStreet
|
May 25, 11:45 GMT
UK: Problems in the household consumption pattern – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
May 25, 11:29 GMT
USD/JPY picks up pace, 112.00 closer
FXStreet
|
May 25, 11:27 GMT
BOE and ECB not expected to change their policy rates throughout the remainder of 2017 – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
May 25, 11:23 GMT
USDJPY: Bias back to neutral - Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 25, 11:20 GMT
GBP/EUR: Macron and Merkel victories lighten the EUR load – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
May 25, 11:17 GMT
WTI tumbles to $50 neighborhood and rebounds
FXStreet
|
May 25, 11:12 GMT
NZD/USD: Bullish for the near term - Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 25, 11:12 GMT
