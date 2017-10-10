United States: view in a nutshell - Nomura

United States: view in a nutshell - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura offered a snapshot at their expectations for the US economy as follows:
Key Quotes:
- We expect the economy to grow slightly above potential, but productivity growth to remain subdued.
- We see slightly better growth in H1 2018 owing to modest tax cuts possibly enacted in early 2018.
- We believe potential growth will remain low due to weak productivity growth and an aging population.
- Inflation should be lower in the near term and pick up gradually in the medium term as labor markets tighten.
- We expect the FOMC to raise short-term interest rates in December, twice more in 2018, with no further hikes in 2019.
- In the interim, we expect roll-off of the Fed balance sheet to raise long-term interest rates only gradually.
