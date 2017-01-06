Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
OIL
NFP
UK ELECTION
United States Total Vehicle Sales below expectations (16.9M) in May: Actual (16.7M)
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
United States Total Vehicle Sales below expectations (16.9M) in May: Actual (16.7M)
FXStreet
|
33 minutes ago
Momentum extreme in AUD/NZD
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
United States Total Vehicle Sales below forecasts (16.9M) in May: Actual (16.07M)
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
Market wrap: positive data helped boost risk sentiment - Westpac
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
US Dollar sits comfortably above 97, focus shifts to NFP
FXStreet
|
21:15 GMT
Wall Street closes higher on robust data
FXStreet
|
20:45 GMT
USD/JPY stuck in a tight range above 111
FXStreet
|
20:24 GMT
Forex today: dollar catches a bid, Trump dumps Paris accord, nonfarm payrolls next catalyst
FXStreet
|
20:18 GMT
US Pres. Trump: U.S. to withdraw from Paris Accord
FXStreet
|
19:40 GMT
Switzerland: Slow and steady growth - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
19:36 GMT
China: downside risks to growth increasing - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
19:25 GMT
USD/MXN: drops for the second day in a row despite crude oil slide
FXStreet
|
19:07 GMT
USD/CNY moved 1% lower this week so far - Nomura
FXStreet
|
19:04 GMT
Oil intermarket: WTI sold off, but market tone to offer support at $48.00?
FXStreet
|
18:56 GMT
Trump to say U.S. will withdraw from Paris climate agreement - Reuters
FXStreet
|
18:45 GMT
US Construction Spending lost steam - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
18:29 GMT
Inflationary concerns a focus for markets this week - Nomura
FXStreet
|
18:15 GMT
EUR/GBP: buy the sell-off? Investors are concerned over the pound . . .
FXStreet
|
18:12 GMT
EUR/JPY keeps bullish tone but failed to hold above 125.00
FXStreet
|
18:10 GMT
USD/RUB flashing a “Death Cross” signal
FXStreet
|
18:01 GMT
Load More content ...