United States Steel Corporation (X Stock) Price Forecast: Continues hot streak in anticipation of Biden administration

NYSE:X continues to climb as the stock gained 2.51% amidst global markets finishing strong.

The steel industry has rebounded since the new Biden administration has been announced.

President-elect Biden is hoping to rejuvenate the steel industry to compete with China on a global scale.

NYSE:X has had a relatively uneventful year in 2020, that is, until the last month when the stock has more than doubled in price. On Wednesday, United States Steel Corporation gained a further 2.51% to close the trading day at $18.37, after spending the first eleven months of the year hovering around the $9 price range. The current price level of $18.37 is more than 40% higher than its 50-day moving average and 100% higher than the 200-day moving average which puts into perspective just how quickly the stock has climbed over the last few weeks.

The catalyst seems to be an overwhelming optimism from the markets regarding the new Biden administration and their focus on homegrown steel. President-elect Biden is after all from Scranton, Pennsylvania which is a town about five hours outside of Pittsburgh, which is known as America’s Steel City. The Biden administration also brings with it the mentality of “buy American” for corporations as well as re-positioning America as a global steel producer to once again compete with countries like China.

X stock price forecast

The optimism has certainly been reflected not just in the United States Steel Corporation, but other players within the industry as well. The steel industry ETFs have hit new 52-week highs recently as companies across the broader steel sector have all seen positive gains since President-elect Biden was announced the winner of the federal election. As the American economy slowly re-opens and plays catch up with the rest of the world, the demand for American steel should continue to rise on the domestic manufacturing front.