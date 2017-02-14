Skip to main content
United States Redbook index (YoY) rose from previous 0.7% to 0.9% in February 10
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 13:56 GMT
United States Redbook index (MoM) climbed from previous 0.3% to 0.4% in February 10
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 13:56 GMT
United States Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy (MoM) registered at 0.4% above expectations (0.2%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 13:32 GMT
United States Producer Price Index (YoY) registered at 1.6% above expectations (1.5%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 13:32 GMT
United States Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy (YoY) came in at 1.2%, above expectations (1.1%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 13:32 GMT
United States Producer Price Index (MoM) came in at 0.6%, above forecasts (0.3%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 13:32 GMT
PBoC could tighten its monetary policy further – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 13:01 GMT
USD/JPY keeps the red near 113.40 ahead of Yellen
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 12:34 GMT
USD/JPY a test of 114.50 remains on the cards – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 12:12 GMT
EUR/USD challenges highs near 1.0630, Yellen eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 12:00 GMT
GBP/USD weaker, tumbles to lows near 1.2450
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 11:40 GMT
United States NFIB Business Optimism Index came in at 105.9, above expectations (105.1) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 11:03 GMT
Brazil Retail Sales (MoM): -2% (December) vs previous 2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 11:01 GMT
GBP/USD sticks to the neutral theme – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:41 GMT
USD/JPY further gains on a close above 115.62 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:37 GMT
The Euro zone must help Italy - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:31 GMT
Spain 12-Month Letras Auction down to -0.294% from previous -0.291%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:24 GMT
Spain 6-Month Letras Auction: -0.365% vs previous -0.364%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:24 GMT
EUR/USD eyes a break below 1.0600 on data?
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:19 GMT
UK’s Davis: Looks to resolve Article 50 bill by end-March - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:01 GMT
Load More content ...