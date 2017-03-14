Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
FED
BREXIT
COMMODITIES
United States Redbook index (YoY) increased to 1.3% in March 10 from previous 1%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
United States Redbook index (YoY) increased to 1.3% in March 10 from previous 1%
FXStreet
|
12:55 GMT
UK committed to engaging Scottish government in the Brexit process - UK PM Spokesman
FXStreet
|
12:40 GMT
United States Producer Price Index (YoY) above forecasts (2%) in February: Actual (2.2%)
FXStreet
|
12:33 GMT
United States Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy (YoY) in line with forecasts (1.5%) in February
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
United States Producer Price Index (MoM) above forecasts (0.1%) in February: Actual (0.3%)
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
United States Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy (MoM) above forecasts (0.2%) in February: Actual (0.3%)
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
US: Producer prices to post a modest 0.1% m/m gain in February - TDS
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
USD/JPY reverse early gains, slide further below below 115.00 handle
FXStreet
|
12:27 GMT
USD/JPY could challenge the 117.70 area – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
12:27 GMT
Gold bid around $1,200, FOMC eyed
FXStreet
|
12:20 GMT
RBNZ: Conundrum intensifies - BNZ
FXStreet
|
12:16 GMT
Fed to maintain ‘dot’ signal for this year at three hikes – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
12:10 GMT
NZD to enter a consolidation phase from here – BNZ
FXStreet
|
12:05 GMT
OPEC report: World oil demand to grow by 1.26mbpd
FXStreet
|
12:01 GMT
FOMC to raise the fed funds target range by 25 bps to 0.75%-to-1.00% - BMO CM
FXStreet
|
12:00 GMT
NZD in sell-any-rally mode – ANZ
FXStreet
|
11:53 GMT
Why to tactically cut equities now? - Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
11:50 GMT
NZ: Current account deficit should narrow in Q4 - ANZ
FXStreet
|
11:45 GMT
EUR/SEK stays in lows near 9.5000
FXStreet
|
11:39 GMT
USD/CAD retreats back to mid-1.3400s as oil extends recovery
FXStreet
|
11:27 GMT
Load More content ...