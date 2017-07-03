Skip to main content
United States Redbook index (YoY) declined to 1% in March 3 from previous 1.4%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
13:56 GMT
Gold remains bearish post trade balance data from the United States
FXStreet
|
13:52 GMT
USD/RUB challenging lows near 58.00
FXStreet
|
13:47 GMT
USD/CHF hits nearly two-month high around mid-1.0100s
FXStreet
|
13:36 GMT
Canada Exports climbed from previous $46.44B to $46.45B in January
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
Canada International Merchandise Trade registered at $0.81B above expectations ($0.7B) in January
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Trade Balance in line with forecasts ($-48.5B) in January
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
Canada Imports rose from previous $45.52B to $45.64B in January
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
Greece must decide if it wants to stay in eurozone - German FinMin Schaeuble
FXStreet
|
13:08 GMT
Canada: Looking for a narrowing of the trade surplus to $0.40bn in January - TDS
FXStreet
|
13:06 GMT
USD/JPY still targets the 115.00 area – UOB
FXStreet
|
13:05 GMT
GBP/USD flirting with multi-week lows below 1.2200 handle
FXStreet
|
13:04 GMT
AUD/USD scope for a sell-off to 0.7520/0.7450 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
12:56 GMT
EUR/USD keeps red near 1.0570 level ahead of US trade balance
FXStreet
|
12:36 GMT
USD/JPY choppy around 114.00
FXStreet
|
12:21 GMT
US: Trade deficit is expected to widen to USD -48.5bn in January - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
12:12 GMT
ECB Preview: Inflation on target but still too early to discuss tapering – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
12:07 GMT
SSA Market: So many known unknowns - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
USD/CAD jumps back above 1.3400 handle ahead of data
FXStreet
|
12:00 GMT
RBA: On hold, as growth is picking up – HSBC
FXStreet
|
11:55 GMT
