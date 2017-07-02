Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
TRUMP
United States Redbook index (MoM) rose from previous -3.5% to 0.3% in February 3
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
United States Redbook index (MoM) rose from previous -3.5% to 0.3% in February 3
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:56 GMT
United States Redbook index (YoY) increased to 0.7% in February 3 from previous 0.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:56 GMT
GBP/USD suppressed near multi-week lows after US trade balance
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:53 GMT
No room for surprises from the ECB in the foreseeable future – BTMU
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:53 GMT
USD/CAD deflates from highs post-data, back below 1.3200
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:46 GMT
Canada Imports rose from previous $45.09B to $45.52B in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:31 GMT
Canada Building Permits (MoM) below forecasts (-4%) in December: Actual (-6.6%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:31 GMT
Canada Exports increased to $46.44B in December from previous $45.61B
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:31 GMT
Canada International Merchandise Trade came in at $0.92B, above forecasts ($0.35B) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:31 GMT
United States Trade Balance above expectations ($-45B) in December: Actual ($-44.3B)
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:31 GMT
Dollar Flexes Its Muscles - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:11 GMT
EZ politics slowly creeping into the Euro - ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:10 GMT
EUR/GBP holding comfortably above 0.8600 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 12:55 GMT
Banxico expected to hike rates this week – Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 12:46 GMT
USD/RUB upside stalled near 59.50
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 12:25 GMT
USD/JPY reverses majority of previous session losses
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 12:18 GMT
Austria Trade Balance up to €-283.8M in November from previous €-464.7M
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 12:02 GMT
USD/CHF surges to parity mark ahead of US trade balance figures
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 11:45 GMT
SEK: scope for extra gains – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 11:42 GMT
USD/CAD stronger, through 1.3200 ahead of data
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 11:37 GMT
Load More content ...