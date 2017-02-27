Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
BREXIT
United States Pending Home Sales (YoY) up to 0.4% in January from previous 0.3%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
United States Pending Home Sales (YoY) up to 0.4% in January from previous 0.3%
FXStreet
|
15:02 GMT
United States Pending Home Sales (MoM) registered at -2.8%, below expectations (0.8%) in January
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
US stocks trading with minor losses as investors await Trump speech on Tuesday
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
WTI up move finds resistance at $54.60
FXStreet
|
14:58 GMT
Live Stream – House of Lords votes Brexit bill
FXStreet
|
14:36 GMT
USD/CAD slightly bearish below 200-DMA; bears targeting 1.3010
FXStreet
|
14:32 GMT
Too soon to renew oil-cuts deal – Iran’s Zanganeh
FXStreet
|
14:31 GMT
USD/JPY retreats from high, still holding comfortably above 112.00 handle
FXStreet
|
14:21 GMT
EUR/SEK sellers alleviate upside pressure
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
Mexico Jobless Rate climbed from previous 3.4% to 3.6% in January
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
Mexico Jobless Rate s.a: 3.6% (January) vs previous 3.7%
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
Mexico Trade Balance, $ fell from previous $0.028B to $-3.294B in January
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
GBP/USD keeps the red near 1.2420 after US durable goods
FXStreet
|
13:49 GMT
EUR/USD flirting with highs post-US Durable Goods
FXStreet
|
13:47 GMT
United States Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation came in at -0.2%, below expectations (0.5%) in January
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Durable Goods Orders above forecasts (1.7%) in January: Actual (1.8%)
FXStreet
|
13:30 GMT
USD/CAD neutral to bullish short term – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
13:25 GMT
Belgium Consumer Price Index (MoM): 0.37% (February) vs previous 0.71%
FXStreet
|
13:17 GMT
Trump's speech to the joint session of Congress is the most important event this week - BBH
FXStreet
|
13:17 GMT
Belgium Consumer Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 2.65% to 2.97% in February
FXStreet
|
13:17 GMT
Load More content ...