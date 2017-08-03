Skip to main content
United States Nonfarm Productivity below expectations (1.5%) in 4Q: Actual (1.3%)
FXStreet Team
United States Nonfarm Productivity below expectations (1.5%) in 4Q: Actual (1.3%)
13:30 GMT
Canada Labor Productivity (QoQ): 0.4% (4Q) vs previous 1.2%
13:30 GMT
Canada Building Permits (MoM) came in at 5.4%, above expectations (5%) in January
13:30 GMT
USD/JPY RSI indicates a weakening pattern
13:29 GMT
Additional funding for the Scottish & Welsh Government - Chancellor Hammond
13:26 GMT
USD/JPY surges through mid-114.00s after stellar ADP report
13:19 GMT
EUR/USD drops further post-ADP, 1.05 on sight?
13:17 GMT
ADP Employment Change rose to 298K in February
13:17 GMT
Canada Housing Starts s.a (YoY) increased to 210.2K in February from previous 207.4K
13:16 GMT
United States ADP Employment Change came in at 298K, above forecasts (190K) in February
13:16 GMT
Canada: Housing starts expected to post a modest correction in February - TDS
13:04 GMT
USD/SEK sticking to tight trading ranges
13:02 GMT
NZD/USD bears unstoppable, plunges to fresh 2-month lows
12:58 GMT
USD/JPY tough resistance lies near 115.00 – Commerzbank
12:54 GMT
Debt in UK remains too high with productivity too low - UK's P.Hammond
12:50 GMT
US: Focus on ADP employment data today - BBH
12:44 GMT
Border tax not intended as trade tool - W.Ross
12:44 GMT
USD/CAD hits fresh two-month highs near mid-1.3400s
12:27 GMT
US: ADP employment likely to print close to 189k number - TDS
12:26 GMT
EUR/USD gathers some attention, back to 1.0560 ahead of ADP
12:23 GMT
