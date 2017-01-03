Skip to main content
United States MBA Mortgage Applications up to 5.8% in February 24 from previous -2%
FXStreet
|
51 minutes ago
US: Expect a sixth consecutive increase in the ISM manufacturing index in February – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
52 minutes ago
EUR: Finding little traction - BBH
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
Canada: Current account deficit likely narrowed sharply in Q4 – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
AUD: Supported by the strong GDP numbers - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:50 GMT
BoC: No change with rates at 0.50% - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
11:48 GMT
Will continue with presidential campaign – F.Fillon
FXStreet
|
11:46 GMT
Fed looking all set to hike rates in March – BBH
FXStreet
|
11:43 GMT
USD/JPY surges to two-week high ahead of US data
FXStreet
|
11:35 GMT
GBP/USD further downside likely – UOB
FXStreet
|
11:19 GMT
USD/JPY scope for a test of 114.74 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
11:13 GMT
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (YoY) increased to 2% in 4Q from previous 1.9%
FXStreet
|
11:08 GMT
Macron stretch lead vs. Le Pen in second round - latest OpinionWay poll
FXStreet
|
11:08 GMT
Portugal Unemployment Rate declined to 10.2% in 4Q from previous 10.5%
FXStreet
|
11:08 GMT
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) remains unchanged at 0.6% in 4Q
FXStreet
|
11:07 GMT
EUR/JPY momentum is supportive for attempt higher
FXStreet
|
11:05 GMT
EUR/USD remains a wild card
FXStreet
|
11:02 GMT
BoC to leave the overnight rates on hold - TDS
FXStreet
|
10:48 GMT
USD/CAD continues scaling multi-week tops ahead of BOC
FXStreet
|
10:46 GMT
BoC likely to maintain status quo – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
10:45 GMT
