United States MBA Mortgage Applications fell from previous 4.4% to -3.4% in May 26
By
FXStreet Team
United States MBA Mortgage Applications fell from previous 4.4% to -3.4% in May 26
FXStreet
|
33 minutes ago
China: PMIs data is largely positive – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
Canada: GDP growth to hit 4.2% q/q in Q1 – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
41 minutes ago
Stance on NOK remains cautious – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
43 minutes ago
German Bunds: Pullbacks cannot be ruled out - Natixis
FXStreet
|
44 minutes ago
WTI tumbles to lows, below $49.00 mark ahead of API report
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
EUR/USD could slip back to 1.1025 – UOB
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
USD/CHF correction higher could falter near 0.9845 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
GBP/USD stages a solid comeback, re-takes 1.2830
FXStreet
|
10:23 GMT
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (YoY) remains unchanged at 2.8% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
10:07 GMT
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) remains at 1% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
10:07 GMT
USD/JPY still under pressure near 110.80
FXStreet
|
10:03 GMT
Australia’s “spectacular housing bubble” needs to be addressed - Citi
FXStreet
|
10:00 GMT
US: Pending home sales and Beige book in focus – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
09:57 GMT
Eurozone: Drop in inflation provides reality check - ING
FXStreet
|
09:37 GMT
Brazil: The political genie is out of the bottle - TDS
FXStreet
|
09:33 GMT
Italy’s Visco: Quitting Euro no answer to Italy's woes
FXStreet
|
09:28 GMT
Latest IPSOS poll: Merkel's Conservatives maintain lead against Social Democrats
FXStreet
|
09:28 GMT
EUR/JPY flirting with lows, below 124.00 handle after EZ CPI
FXStreet
|
09:20 GMT
EUR/USD little changed around 1.1180 on softer EZ CPI
FXStreet
|
09:12 GMT
