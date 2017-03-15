Skip to main content
United States MBA Mortgage Applications down to 3.1% in March 10 from previous 3.3%
FXStreet
|
26 minutes ago
USD/JPY subdued below 115.00 handle ahead of Fed
FXStreet
|
29 minutes ago
US: FOMC, CPI, retail sales and debt ceiling in focus for today – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
29 minutes ago
USD/MXN: Still see downside potential - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
38 minutes ago
Time for markets to abandon their dovish perception of the FOMC – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
41 minutes ago
US Debt Ceiling: Borrowing limit re-imposed on 16 March - HSBC
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
EUR/GBP expected to gravitate between 0.84 and 0.89 – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
ECB‘s Praet: Still conditional on very easy financial conditions
FXStreet
|
53 minutes ago
Scotland: Second independence referendum to be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019 – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
FOMC to go ahead with the rate hike - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
60 minutes ago
GBP/USD seen rangebound between 1.2100/1.2300 – UOB
FXStreet
|
10:23 GMT
BoE: Hogg resignation leaves MPC one vote short – HSBC
FXStreet
|
10:23 GMT
EUR/USD: Upside capped at 1.0640 as USD recovers ahead of Fed
FXStreet
|
10:20 GMT
EUR/USD neutral to positive above 1.0590 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
10:18 GMT
EUR/SEK flirting with highs above 9.5500
FXStreet
|
10:06 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (EU Norm) (MoM) unchanged at 0.2% in February
FXStreet
|
10:03 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (MoM) up to 0.4% in February from previous 0.3%
FXStreet
|
10:03 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (YoY) climbed from previous 1.5% to 1.6% in February
FXStreet
|
10:03 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (EU Norm) (YoY): 1.6% (February)
FXStreet
|
10:02 GMT
European Monetary Union Employment Change (YoY) dipped from previous 1.2% to 1.1% in 4Q
FXStreet
|
10:02 GMT
Load More content ...