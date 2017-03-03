Skip to main content
United States Markit PMI Composite fell from previous 54.3 to 54.1 in February
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
35 minutes ago
USD/MXN tumbles more than 2.50% as Mexican Peso soars
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
US Dollar extends the break below 102.00, eyes on Yellen
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
The peso could recover “quite a lot” if Mexico and the U.S. can reach a sensible agreement - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
EUR/GBP soars through 0.8600 handle to hit nearly one month highs
FXStreet
|
14:10 GMT
USD/CAD is hitting a ceiling
FXStreet
|
14:03 GMT
Depressed USD/SEK falls below key SMA
FXStreet
|
14:02 GMT
NZD/USD pulls back from seven-week low
FXStreet
|
13:57 GMT
AUD/USD stages a notable recovery, moves back closer to 0.76 mark
FXStreet
|
13:44 GMT
WTI firmer albeit below $53.00 ahead of Yellen
FXStreet
|
13:29 GMT
No reason why we can’t reach a technical agreement by March 20 - Greek PM Tsipras
FXStreet
|
13:02 GMT
USD/JPY neutral, still targets 114.95 – UOB
FXStreet
|
12:46 GMT
USD/CAD hits fresh two-month high and retreats, Yellen holds the key
FXStreet
|
12:42 GMT
EUR/USD: potential squeeze higher near term? – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
12:42 GMT
Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech is the single most important event today – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
12:23 GMT
GBP/USD drops further… 1.2200 closer ahead of Yellen
FXStreet
|
12:22 GMT
USD/JPY recovers lost ground as investors await Yellen speech
FXStreet
|
12:06 GMT
BoC remains wary, as data improve – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
11:55 GMT
GBP/USD: 1.2200 remains on the radar – UOB
FXStreet
|
11:55 GMT
US: Yellen's speech in Chicago is awaited - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:49 GMT
